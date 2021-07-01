Realme DIZO GOPods D, DIZO WIRELESS launched in India: Specs, price

Realme has launched two new audio based products under its new DIZO branding. These include the DIZO GoPods D and the DIZO Wireless. The DIZO GoPods D are TWS earbuds that feature 10mm Driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm and are said to offer up to 20 hours of music playback.

The DIZO Wireless features a neckband design, 11.2mm Driver with Bass Boost+ Algorithm and are said to offer up to 17 Hours of battery life. Here is everything you should know about the new devices from DIZO.

DIZO GOPods D: Specs, features

DIZO GOPods D feature a Radial Metallic Texture and weigh in at 4.1g. The earbuds come with 10mm Driver and offers Bass Boost+ algorithm tuned sound. The TWS earbuds are equipped with 40mAh battery for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case. The company says that the earbuds offer up to 20 hours of music playback when used with the charging case and 5 hours of music playback when used on their own. Furthermore, the device is said to offer 120 minutes of playback time when charged for 10 minutes.

The DIZO GoPods D also comes with a Game Mode with 110ms Super Low Latency for better audio sync while gaming. There is also Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm which is said to help block out ambient noises during call. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 and there is a Realme Link App which can be used to personalise the earbuds. The IPX4 rated earbuds also offer Touch Controls which will allow you to control the device by tapping on the earbuds.

DIZO WIRELESS: Specs, features

The DIZO Wireless weighs 23.1g and comes with 11.2mm Driver along with Bass Boost+ Algorithm tuned sound. The device comes with features including Game Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation and Magnetic Fast Pair (MFP). The MFP will allow users to separate the buds to play the song track and clip them together to disconnect.

The wireless earphones pack a 150mAh high-capacity battery which is said to offer a playback time of 17 hours on a single charge. The company says that the device can be charged completely in 2 hours. Additionally, the device is said to offer 120 minutes of playback time when charged for 10 minutes. You can customise the device by using the Realme Link App. The device is IPX4 Rated for better water resistance.

DIZO GOPods D, DIZO WIRELESS : Pricing

The DIZO GoPods D will be available in two colour variants; Black and White. You will be able to get your hands on the DIZO GoPods D at Rs 1,599 on Flipkart from July 14, 2021, 12:00 PM onwards. The company says that the device will be launched at select offline retail stores soon thereafter. As part of the first sale offer, DIZO GoPods D will have a special price of Rs 1,399.

The DIZO Wireless will be available in four colour options – Orange, Black, Blue and Green. The device is priced at Rs 1,499 will be available to purchase on Flipkart starting July 07, 2021, 12:00 PM and soon at select offline retail stores. The DIZO Wireless will have a first sale price offer price of Rs 1,299.