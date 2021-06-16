Realme Buds Q2 to launch in India soon, company confirms

Realme India is soon expected to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds. The company has published a dedicated Realme Buds Q2 page, which not only confirms the India launch but also its design. Realme hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the Buds Q2, but it could be launched alongside the Realme Narzo 30 later this month.

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth just recently posted a video on Twitter, which confirmed that the Narzo 30 5G will launch this month. Both the Narzo 30 and Realme Buds Q2 are available outside India. The company launched the Buds Q2 wireless earphones in April in Pakistan.

The official site confirms that the upcoming earbuds will come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). However, the model that was launched in Pakistan lacks ANC. It offers Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which isn’t as effective as ANC in cancelling out noise.

It seems that the company could launch a slightly tweaked version of it. If Realme plans to launch the same model, then the Realme Buds Q2 could arrive in India with 10mm bass boost drivers. The wireless earbuds could feature low-latency gaming mode (88ms), gesture control, and 20 hours of total playback time.

It is also expected to come with an IPX4 water resistance rating. As for the pricing, the Realme Buds Q2 is selling in Pakistan for PKR 3,999, which is around Rs 1,900. But, the price of the Indian model could be higher as it will offer features like ANC.

The Realme Buds Q2 will likely be available for purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. It will be sold in black colour, as suggested by the official website. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.