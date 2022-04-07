Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime announced: Check details

Realme launched a few more products alongside its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro today in India. This includes the Realme 9 4G variant, the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds with noise cancellation as well as the Realme Book Prime. Here’s all you need to know about the new products.

Realme 9 4G

The Realme 9 4G is, as the name suggests, a more affordable 4G variant of the Realme 9 5G. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display along with 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. The panel also comes with 1000nits peak brightness and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There is a Snapdragon 680 chip powering the phone along with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. This can be further expanded via a microSD card till 256GB.

The Realme 9 4G is available in three new colours. (Image Source: Realme) The Realme 9 4G is available in three new colours. (Image Source: Realme)

The phone has a triple camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Street Photography mode 2.0 allows users to use software-based filters like 90s Pop filter, DIS snapshot, and peek and zoom features.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone port, a 5,000mAh battery and 33W dart charging. The Realme 9 4G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is available in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White and Meteor Black colours.

Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 are the third generation of noise cancelling earbuds from Realme. The buds now feature 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and IPX5 water resistance (earbuds only, not for case). They have a 30-hour claimed playback time (22 hours with ANC On) and also feature a transparency mode feature.

The Realme Buds Air 3 are available in two colours. (Image Source: Realme) The Realme Buds Air 3 are available in two colours. (Image Source: Realme)

The buds can be configured using Realme Link, which users can use to set touch gestures, toggle ANC and get system updates. The earbuds also support both AAC and SBC codecs and come with 10mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.2. The Realme Buds Air 3 is priced at Rs 3,999.

Realme Book Prime

Realme also announced the Realme Book Prime variant laptop. The new Realme Book Prime looks just like the vanilla Realme Book but comes with a set of new, improved specifications.

The Realme Book Prime is identical to the Realme Book in design. (Image Source: Realme) The Realme Book Prime is identical to the Realme Book in design. (Image Source: Realme)

This includes 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 2K 14.2-inch LCD screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop also gets a 54WHr battery and a USB-C 65W adapter to charge it. There is also support for WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4 and Bluetooth 5.1. Other features include Windows 11 and DTS-tuned speakers in a 14.9mm slim design.

The Realme Book Prime is priced at Rs 64,999 and will be available from April 13 on Flipkart.