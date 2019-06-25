Raspberry Pi 4 with faster CPU, dual-4K display support launched

After three years of launching the Raspberry Pi 3, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched the next single board computer Raspberry Pi 4, which comes with the same form-factor and starting price of $35 just like its predecessor. However, the specs of this small budget computing device have improved significantly.

The Raspberry Pi 4 comes with up to 4GB RAM, which is four times than that of its predecessors. The RAM now comes in LPDDR4, unlike LPDDR2 used in the previous version. Apart from this, the device comes with Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit processor at 1.5GHz.

The Raspberry Pi 4 comes with dual-band WiFi comprising of 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and Gigabit Ethernet. Apart from this, there is also a couple of USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. There are two micro-HDMI ports, which can plug two 4K display screens at 60 frames per second.

There is a microSD card slot in the Raspberry Pi 4 for storing the operating system and user data on a memory card.

The Raspberry Pi 4 available through authorised Raspberry Pi retailers. To buy, users can check with the company’s official website. There are three variants, the base model with 1GB RAM which costs $35, while the 2GB RAM variant is available at $45 and the 4GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of $55.