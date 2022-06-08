RAPOO ‘Ralemo’ fashion series keyboard, mouse are a colourful alternative: Check out details here

Bluetooth keyboard and mouse options tend to be staid and boring for the most part. But if you’re looking for something more stylish and colourful, China-based RAPOO has launched two such options in India. The Ralemo “Pre 5” multi-mode wireless mechanical keyboard and Ralemo “Air 1” wireless optical mouse are now available in India.

Ralemo’s keyboard will remind users of a similar colourful option from Logitech, which has the POP keys Daydream Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The Ralemo Pre 5 features adjustable LED-backlit keys and this is a mechanical keyboard as well. It comes with multimedia hotkeys designed to give users quick access to functions like media player, homepage, volume adjustment, and more.

The keyboard can pair with multiple devices, meaning that you can switch between them with just one click— be it your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The keyboard uses multi-wireless modes to connect between devices, namely Bluetooth 3.0 or 5.0, and/or a 2.4GHz nano receiver dongle.

It features built-in 4000mAh rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery. If it runs out of charge, simply connect the keyboard using a USB C-Type cable and that will start working as a wired keyboard, while simultaneously re-charging the internal batteries.

Meanwhile, Ralemo Air 1 Multi-Mode wireless Optical Mouse is crafted with aluminium alloy. It is a simple three-button mouse based on a 1600 adjustable dpi invisible optical engine.

The mouse is equipped with a Spherical roller type scroller. Similar to the Pre 5 keyboard, the RAPOO Air 1 mouse is also designed using multi-device and multi-wireless technology. It can be paired to multiple devices and switches between them with just a single click.

The Air 1 mouse has a 300mAh lithium rechargeable battery offering a 25-day life with two-three hours of charging and an option of wireless re-charging using any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

Pricing and availability

The RAPOO Ralemo Pre 5 Keyboard and Ralemo Air 1 Mouse are available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively. Users can buy the devices on Flipkart and through offline IT stores as well. Both these products are available in four Pastel designer—blue, pink, purple, and silver colour variants and are backed with a 12-month limited replacement warranty.