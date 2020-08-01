5 best Raksha Bandhan 2020 gift ideas under Rs 2,000

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Few gadgets to choose from for the Raksha Bandhan gift (Express Photos) Raksha Bandhan 2020: Few gadgets to choose from for the Raksha Bandhan gift (Express Photos)

Choosing gifts for a festival like Raksha Bandhan is always a tedious task especially when you have a limited budget. Many have been stuck at home and may celebrate the festival by sending Rakhi by couriers instead of tying it on the brother’s wrist in the real world. Video chatting apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, Google duo, and others will come to the rescue as the siblings perform the rituals virtually. However, this does not give the brother an excuse to not give a gift to his sister or a return gift to the latter.

The lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise the importance of gadgets and online services to stay connected and entertain ourselves at home. Here are five ideas for gifts under Rs 2,000 which would not burn a hole in your pocket and would still qualify as a thoughtful gift.

Subscription of OTT platforms

Since the lockdown started in the month of March, our consumption for OTT content has increased drastically. There are multiple OTT platforms and one cannot always have a subscription to all these platforms. Disney+ Hotstar’s subscription costs Rs 1,499 per year whereas Amazon Prime Video’s subscription costs Rs 999 per year. You can also gift subscription of Netflix for a few months. There are other apps like Sony LIV, Zee5, AltBalaji and others which you can buy as well.

Smart fitness band

Smart fitness band have become common in the past few years. They help you keep track of the number of steps in the day, calories burnt during a workout session, track your sleep and also let you control a few smartphone functions from afar. Fitness bands from brands like Honor, MI, Realme, Noise and others are available online. You can choose from a wide variety of brands which suit your budget.

Earbuds or wireless earphones

Most of the smartphones launched in 2020 did not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This makes the need for owning a pair of wireless earbuds even more crucial whether it’s for listening to music or for office work. Brands like Redmi, Boult, Boat and others offer budget earbuds. You should not expect thumping bass and crystal clear sound but they will get the job done. On the other hand, while buying wireless earphones there are several options to choose from. Sony, JBL, SkullCandy, OnePlus, Oppo, the list of brands selling quality wireless earphones goes on and on.

UV Sterliser

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitisation has become an integral part of our life. Whether its the products received from delivery, milk packets, or vegetables, everything gets sanitised before use these days. Ultraviolet Sterliser helps you sanitize products and kill off germs. There are a lot of portable UV-C light products that help sanitize things that you touch and your surroundings. There are a number of UV sterlisers available on Amazon and Flipkart to choose from.

Bluetooth Speaker

While working on laptops, the built-in speakers rarely give you a clear sound or noticeable bass. Also, connecting the speakers via aux wire has become old school now. Bluetooth speakers help solve multiple problems in a compact form. Almost every urban household has a Bluetooth speaker now as they come in different shapes, sizes and price tags. Even under a price tag of Rs 2,000, brands like JBL, Sony, Phillips, MI offer you Bluetooth speakers. You can also go for brands like Boat, Portronics, Infinity, Zebronics, etc which are easily available online.

