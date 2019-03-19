Qualcomm working on standalone wireless VR headsets: Report

Qualcomm is currently working on a new standalone VR headset, dubbed Boundless XR for PC. This will be the first VR headset that will be able to work as a standalone mobile headset and will also be able to connect to PCs wirelessly.

The Qualcomm Boundless XR for PC will be powered by the company’s own Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an 802.11ad wireless chip. The wireless chip will allow high-speed 60GHz connections to PCs or consoles.

The company according to a report by CNET, will be demoing the new VR headset at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Additionally, the hardware will start shipping later this year.

As of now, mobile VR headsets don’t let consumers connect to their PCs to get additional VR gaming libraries. However, with this new headset, Qualcomm is looking to change that. The company claims that the latency will be kept extremely low at 16ms, which will allow users to free up some processing power in their PCs.

Keep in mind that you are required to have a PC or console that supports 802.11ad Wi-Fi standard to be able to connect the Boundless XR VR headset to it. If this is available then users will be able to play VR games without any changes being made to the settings.

To recall, Qualcomm has already made a lot of reference designs of VR headsets for manufacturers to make use of. However, only a handful of companies including HTC, Facebook and Lenovo, have made use of these designs. The company says its first headset with the new Boundless XR for PC reference will be called the Pico Neo2 VR headset from the Chinese company Pico VR.