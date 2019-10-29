Qualcomm working on Snapdragon Wear 3300 based on Snapdragon 429 platform: Report

Qualcomm is reportedly working on a new wearable chipset, which might be called Snapdragon Wear 3300. It would be based on the Snapdragon 429 platform and would be the successor to Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor launched last year.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, when launched, was focused on improving the power efficiency, which was achieved by adding a new set of low-power processing cores.

In a recent commit to the Code Aurora Forums spotted by XDA Developers, a question refers to a new chipset called Snapdragon Wear 3300. It is being said that the processor will be based on the Snapdragon 429 platform, which has four Cortex-A53 cores.

Comparatively, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 uses Cortex-A7 cores and is based on the 28nm architecture. It is based on the Snapdragon 200 platform, which is an older and a less powerful platform. Moving to Cortex-A53 cores will improve power efficiency and performance. This is due to smaller architectures use less power.

As of now, there is no news as to when Qualcomm will launch this new processor for smart wearables and which all devices will sport the new platform. However, if this is to come to fruition soon, we will see much more powerful and power efficient Android Wear powered smart wearables.

In related news, Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company has made an offer to acquire Fitbit Inc, as it eyes a slice of the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches according to a new report.