Qualcomm to launch new chipset for smartwatches on September 10

Qualcomm has started teasing the date when it plans to launch a new chipset designed exclusively for smartwatches. The company has sent out invites for a launch event on September 10 in San Francisco. The invite shows a round-shaped smartwatch with the clock set for 0910 hours and the caption that says “It’s time. Set your watches”.

From the invite, it is easy to figure it out that the chipset giant will launch a new processor for smartwatches. Not much is known about the refreshed processor as yet, but we do know that it will succeed the existing Snapdragon 2100, which was launched way back in 2016. According to Winfuture.de, the new chipset will likely to be called a Snapdragon 3100 and is said to be produced using 28nm process technology.

Back in May this year, Pankaj Kedia, Qualcomm’s senior director and business lead for wearables, told CNET that the company was working the successor to the Snapdragon 2100 platform. Kedia told the publication that the new processor will offer a significant battery boost to smartwatches and a reduced footprint to enable more compact designs.

Hmmm. Just got a save-the-date from Qualcomm. Wonder what’s happening September 10? pic.twitter.com/HVeJrVSo2k — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) August 7, 2018

Many believe Qualcomm will also announce a new smartwatch made by one of its partners. LG, Huawei, Samsung, and Google are rumoured to launch new smartwatches in 2018. Though there’s still confusion who will be the first one to launch a smartwatch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 processor. Evidently, Google is rumoured to hold a major event on October 4 where we might see the launch of the Pixel smartwatch, alongside the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and an all-new Pixel Book. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch on August 9 at the company’s Unpacked event in New York.

