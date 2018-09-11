Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor launched for smartwatches

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor consists of a quad-core Cortex A7 CPU paired with an integrated DSP and an ultra-low power system architecture co-processor. (Representational Image) Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor consists of a quad-core Cortex A7 CPU paired with an integrated DSP and an ultra-low power system architecture co-processor. (Representational Image)

Qualcomm has launched a new processor for smartwatches, the Snapdragon Wear 3100. The company has built the new ultra-low power system architecture processor in close association with Google. Qualcomm during the launch event announced this chipset will power new smartwatches manufactured by Fossil Group, Louis Vuitton, and Montblanc followed by others.

The chipset comes in three different variants – Bluetooth and Wi-Fi tethered module, 4G LTE connected module, and GPS-based tethered module. Smartwatches on this new platform are now available in the market.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor comes with extended battery life performance, a rich interactive mode, and personalised experiences. The rich interactive mode was developed by Qualcomm and Google and promises a fluid user experience when navigating through the user interface.

The company has stated that the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 compared to the older Snapdragon Wear 2100 offers between four to 12 hours of additional battery life. Lastly, the personalised experiences consist of three modes – enhanced ambient mode, dedicated sports experiences, and traditional watch mode for users to choose the apt mode for the situation.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor consists of a quad-core Cortex A7 CPU paired with an integrated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) and an ultra-low power system architecture co-processor.

Additionally, the main processor comes with an integrated deep learning engine, which allows it to set custom workloads for keyword detection, search analysis, etc while at the same time not affecting the performance or battery life of the device.

