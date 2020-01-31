Puma has a smartwatch now, here’s how it looks

The watch is encased inside of a cutout nylon and aluminium case with a textured silicone strap to provide grip and breathability. The watch is encased inside of a cutout nylon and aluminium case with a textured silicone strap to provide grip and breathability.

Puma has collaborated with Fossil to launch its first range of smartwatch. The Puma smartwatch is priced at Rs 19,995 and is currently available at PUMA stores, Flipkart and Puma.com. The smartwatch is available in three colour options: Black, White and Neon Green.

The Puma smartwatch sports a 1.19-inch round AMOLED display inside of a 44mm casing. It supports 16mm straps. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The device runs Google’s Wear OS and is compatible with Android 4.4 and above (excluding Android Go Edition), and iOS 10 and above.

The company claims that the device has a battery life of 24 hours on a single charge. It comes with support for rapid charging technology, which the company claims can charge the device from zero to 80 within 50 minutes.

Other features of the watch include an integrated heart rate sensor, Untethered GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Activity tracking and a Gyroscope. It also comes with a water resistance rating of up to 3ATM.

The company claims that the watch with the help of Google Fit can track activities like pilates, rowing, or spinning, and count reps from strength training workouts such as pushups.

