Puma debuts first Wear OS smartwatch, aimed at fitness enthusiasts

Puma wants to compete with Apple and Samsung with a smartwatch aimed at fitness enthusiasts. The popular sports lifestyle brand has collaborated with Fossil group to build a Wear OS smartwatch. The Puma smartwatch was unveiled at the ongoing IFA 2019, Europe’s biggest tech show.

The Puma smartwatch has a sporty feel to it, which shows in its design. In fact, the watch resembles a lot like Fossil’s own Sport smartwatch. The smartwatch’s case is made out of nylon and aluminum and a silicone strap. The company did not mention whether those silicon straps are interchangeable. The watch sports a 1.9-inch AMOLED display and it’s waterproof of up to 30 meters. The watch comes in three colour options: yellow, black and rose gold.

The Puma smartwatch runs on Wear OS. There’s nothing special about the onboard software. You will get all the standard software features that you usually get on any other Wear OS-powered smartwatch. Of course, there’s access to Google Assistant. Plus, the watch also supports Google Play to make in-store purchases with the smartwatch.

The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The watch also comes with the built-in GPS tracker, plus there’s a heart rate monitor as well.

Puma is the isn’t a sports lifestyle brand to collaborate with other companies on a smartwatch. Last year, Fitbit partnered with Adidas on a special edition of its Ionic smartwatch. The Ionic – Adidas Edition costs $299. Apple, too, has an active partnership with Nike. The Cupertino company sells Apple Watch Nike+ for runners. The watch costs $399 for the base model.

The Puma smartwatch is priced at $275 and will hit retail shelves in November. No information on when the smartwatch comes to India.