PTron SPUNK truly wireless earbuds launched at Rs 2,999 in India

PTron has launched SPUNK a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes in a single Black colour option. PTron SPUNK will come with a warranty of six months and are currently available on PTron.in, LatestOne and Flipkart.

Key features of PTron SPUNK include Bluetooth v5.0, IPX5 level dust and water resistance, Smart Touch controls and magnetic charging case with a 500mAh battery.

The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, which allows a Bluetooth transmission range of up to 10 meters. It has a frequency range of 2.4GHz and supports HFP1.6, HSP 1.1, A2DP, AVRCP 1.5, SPP 1.0 and PBAP 1.0 audio protocols.

The company claims with the 70mAh battery in each earbud the device has a standby time of up to 160 hours and a talk time of up to four hours, whereas, the magnetic charging power case holds an additional charge of 500mAh.

PTron SPUNK offers auto-pairing and can also be used separately by two people at the same time. The Smart Touch control enables users to control music playback and answer or decline phone calls. Both the earbuds feature an integrated HD microphone that can be used to take phone calls or use a voice assistant.