PTron Rover Mono Bluetooth earphone launched for Rs 1,299

PTron, the subsidiary of Palred Technologies launched its new Rover Mono Bluetooth earphone. The Rover CSR chip quipped earphone features an HD microphone, voice commands and polymer battery. Priced at Rs 1,299, PTron Rover Mono Bluetooth earphone is available for purchase on the company’s online store, and e-commerce portals Flipkart, Amazon, and LatestOne.com.

PTron Rover is designed for high definition voice calls with a microphone to provide better call quality. It comes with a multifunction button and a dedicated power switch for hands-free calling. PTron Rover Mono earphone bundle a micro USB cable for charging and includes CSR Bluetooth chipset for seamless wireless connectivity and low battery consumption. It claims to offer optimal sound experience and with A2DP streaming, the new PTron Bluetooth earphone allows the user to listen to music.

It has a 280-degree rotatable mic and interchangeable sides. PTron Rover Mono Bluetooth earphone comes with a 90mAh battery which is rated to deliver a talk time of up to 8 hours on a single charge. Other features include Bluetooth v4.1 support, effective transmission range of up to 10m from the paired device, rated frequency range of 20 Hz-20 kHz and 32 ohms impedance.

“In the current scenario, wireless technology is getting better and better with a lot of benefits. When we talk about Bluetooth audio devices, we generally look at only one aspect that is music. PTron gives equal importance to music and communication. PTron Rover makes talking and listening to music on-the-go easy. Our Bluetooth earphones are built to last and designed for all-day wear, making them ideal for frequent users both inside and outside a work environment,” Mr Ameen Khwaja, Founder-CEO of PTron said.

