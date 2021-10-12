pTron Musicbot Cube smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched in India

pTron has launched its latest Alexa built-in smart speaker; pTron Musicbot Cube. The Musicbot Cube is a budget portable speaker, which can be accessed hands-free via Alexa voice assistant. The device comes with far-field voice technology which allows it to monitor sound from a distance. The speaker is said to come with three built-in mics, which are said to be capable of capturing sound from a distance of up to 30m as per the company.

The smart speaker packs 50mm drivers and is said to offer a battery life, of up to 6 hours on a single charge. It offers around 12 hours of Standby time, according to the company.

Users will be able to play content on the speaker via Bluetooth and Aux cable. Users can also make use of the pTron Smart Speaker companion app with the device. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. The speaker supports music streaming from Amazon Music, Hungama, JioSaavn and Gaana.

The pTron Musicbot Cube is priced at Rs 1799 and will go on sale via Amazon starting 14 October. The speaker will be offered in two color variants; Black and Blue.