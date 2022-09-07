Project Cambria: What’s known about Meta’s upcoming mixed reality headset

Meta has announced that it will host the annual Connect event on October 11. The conference will be closely watch because Meta is expected to showcase its next-generation AR/VR headset codenamed Project Cambria at this event. In October last year, the company shared a short video suggesting it was working on a new virtual reality headset and said it planned to release it in 2022. Here’s what we know so far about Project Cambria from Meta.

Codenamed Project Cambria, a Bloomberg report recently suggested that the upcoming headset will be called Meta Quest Pro. During Joe Rogan’s podcast last month, Zuckerberg said that the new device, which might be the much anticipated ‘Project Cambria’ will most likely be launched during Meta’s annual Connect event. It looks like Project Cambria is the centerpiece of the company’s metaverse strategy.

Soon after the podcast started, he said that the new virtual reality headset will have ‘the ability to now have kind of eye contact in virtual reality.’ The new headset will also be able to track facial expressions and reflect them in the virtual world in real-time. And thanks to a short video from May this year, we know that the upcoming headset will sport a high-resolution colour display and offer hand tracking features.

Also, it might support some augmented reality features like virtual office meetings. The upcoming headset is built on Meta’s Presence Platform which was launched in October last year. Meta will reportedly use pancake lenses stacked on top of each other, resulting in a much-improved design compared to previous Oculus headsets.

And even though there are no details about the device specification or hardware, a report by The Verge suggests that the video produced by the headset wasn’t photorealistic but looked similar to a ‘decent quality home video.’ Also, the new headset might be more expensive than the Meta Quest 2, which sells for somewhere around Rs 50,000.