Power Tracks: How they can be a big change in new homes

By Rohan Kumar, Indyro Global

Advertising

It is the evening of Diwali and your home is buzzing with activity. Friends and family members have gathered, and in true festive spirit, are interspersing every moment of fun with posts on social media. The smartphones are being used to play songs, record videos and obviously selfies. All this activity surely drains the power out of devices quickly, leading to a clamouring for charging spots. And this is where the problem begins. With limited power sockets trying to meet the needs of devices dying all around, the moments of happiness are replaced by helplessness.

We, the people of the smart generation can claim to call ourselves thus only due to the immense power wielded by the devices surrounding us. However, with great power, comes an even greater need to replenish it, and this is where conventional power sockets are failing miserably. The wall-mounted, fixed design of these power sockets is a problem in an environment where every device is becoming wireless, fluid. This is where a completely new, optimised design of accessing power makes its way through power tracks.

A product of cutting-edge, efficiency focused domain of interior technology, power tracks are essentially a continuous track of multiple sockets that can simultaneously charge 25-30 devices at a time. They can run across the walls of a room, lining of a conference table, inside the coach of a train etc. and charge devices quickly, adding immensely to the convenience. At a time when the number of devices surrounding us is growing exponentially, such a solution is truly future-ready.

Advertising

Apart from the ability to change the entire culture of power consumption, power tracks also offer significant cost benefits. They can be easily fit into conventional electrical frameworks without the need to break walls or rearrange the wiring. It means that power tracks can be easily used to modernize the electrical structures of heritage monuments, dilapidated buildings or other establishments at a delicate stage of construction. Additionally, the material used in power tracks also enables lesser energy consumption which adds to the cost saving further.

Power tracks are just one of the ways through which the cutting-edge dimension of interior technology is making its presence felt in the way we perceive electrical appliances. The domain believes in completely rethinking the way electrical appliances are developed currently, with the focus being on just improving the basic function they are developed for rather than comprehensively viewing it as a collection of mechanisms and elements, each of which can be improved upon to augment efficiency and sustainability.

As our homes, workspaces and public areas become smarter and Internet of Things becomes a reality rather than a promise, interior technology is needed to ensure we are truly surrounded by holistically smart electrical ecospheres, rather than just looking at the immediate picture.

The concept of power tracks is brand new, but its rapid accessibility can pave the way to introduce diverse innovations quickly and at a larger scale. The scope for optimisation of the way we consume power today is immense, and it needs concepts such as power tracks to become a part of our lifestyle, in order to realise how lacking we still truly are when it comes to being electrically smarter.

Rohan Kumar is the CEO of Indyro Globals, which is an interior technology start-up