Truly wireless earphones from Poco, OnePlus, Redmi and Realme coming soon; details here

Realme, OnePlus, Poco and Redmi are all looking to launch new truly wireless earphones in India; here are the details. (Representational Image: Realme Buds Air) Realme, OnePlus, Poco and Redmi are all looking to launch new truly wireless earphones in India; here are the details. (Representational Image: Realme Buds Air)

Realme and Xiaomi have already launched truly wireless earphones in the Indian market, named the Realme Buds Air and the Xiaomi True Wireless earbuds 2. The market will soon get much more crowded as other smartphone brands are also looking to launch their own truly wireless earphones. Here we will be taking a look at the upcoming truly wireless earphones from companies like Poco, OnePlus and more.

Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme Buds Air currently sells for Rs 3,999 in India and is one of the most popular pair of truly wireless earphones in the country. The company is now planning to launch a cheaper variant, called the Realme Buds Air Neo. It is being reported that the earbuds will be the same as the Buds Air but with a few compromises like the use of a microUSB port instead of a USB Type-C port and no wireless charging support. It is being said that these might launch alongside the Realme TV and Realme Watch on May 25.

Poco truly wireless earphones

Poco India has confirmed that it is currently working on developing a pair of truly wireless earphones for the Indian market. The company is yet to divulge details related to the product. However, it has confirmed that they will be launching in the Indian market pretty soon. A few reports point that the company might rebrand the Redmi Air Dots S as the Poco truly wireless earphones, but Redmi could also launch the product as its own offering in the Indian market.

Redmi Air Dots S

Redmi already sells its Redmi Air Dots S truly wireless earphones in China. There are many reports pointing that the company will soon be bringing these to India at around Rs 1,000. The company has not issued any statement regarding the India launch of Air Dots S, so we would recommend taking this news with a grain of salt.

OnePlus truly wireless earphones

OnePlus is expected to launch its first-ever truly wireless earphones in July. (Image: Max J) OnePlus is expected to launch its first-ever truly wireless earphones in July. (Image: Max J)

According to a recent leak by popular tipster Max J, OnePlus is looking to launch its first-ever truly wireless earphones in July along with the OnePlus Z smartphone. It is being said that the earphones did not launch with the OnePlus 8 series due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Another leaked poster shows that the case of the device will look like the case of the Pixel Buds and the earpiece will look similar to the Apple AirPods.

