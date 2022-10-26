scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

The Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller is one of the most customisable controllers available for PlayStation 5.

Sony DualSense Edge Wireless controllerThe DualSense Edge Wireless controller comes with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. (Image Source: Sony/YouTube)

Back in August during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, Sony announced its DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. The new version of the controller offers more customisation and calibration options.

That said, the Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller is now available for pre-order. For those unaware, the DualSense Edge wireless controller lets users change the stick modules and stick caps and even customise the back of the controller. The buttons on the back of the controller can be remapped thanks to the button mapping functionality.

It even supports adjustable trigger stops and dead zones along with the ability to control the stick sensitivity and dead zones. And since it is a Dualsense controller, it comes with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller also comes with a braided USB cable, a lockable connector and a compact case that is able to house everything. Sony is also including a pair of standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons and two back buttons. You can watch the video below to see what the DualSense Edge controller looks like.

On the software side of things, the controller supports different profiles that can be easily switched with a single press. It also comes with audio controls that let users control the sound output when playing games.

With a price tag of $200 (approx Rs. 16,400), the DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available for purchase worldwide starting January 26 next year. However, those interested can pre-order it from the PlayStation website right now.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:36:22 pm
