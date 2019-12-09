Photos of unreleased Realme’s AirPods rival ‘Buds Air’ leaked

Realme Buds Air will be made available in three colour options, including black and yellow.(Image credit: Mukul Sharma/Twitter) Realme Buds Air will be made available in three colour options, including black and yellow.(Image credit: Mukul Sharma/Twitter)

The market for truly wireless earbuds is about to get crowded with yet another brand entering the segment. And it is none other than Realme, which is coming up with its “Buds Air,” on December 17. While the company has already teased a pair of truly wireless buds in the past, we are now seeing the first look at the Buds Air, courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma. A new set of images show what appears to be the “Buds Air”, alongside its few anticipated features.

We’ve known for quite a while that Realme was working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. But thanks to a new leak, we pretty much know they are real. While we do know they sound, but we do know that the focus will be on the ease of use and solid connectivity. Shockingly, this new pair of truly wireless earbuds don’t look any different from the classic Apple AirPods.

But there are some key differences. Unlike the AirPods which are limited to a white colour option, the Buds Air will be made available in three colour options, including black and yellow. Also, the Buds Air will get 12-mm speakers, built-in support for Google Assistant voice-based assistant, as well as touch control music playback and calls. Plus, they also support Bluetooth 5.0, along with the ability to automatically pair to a previously paired device.

Realme Buds Air will compete with Apple AirPods.

The leaked posters did not reveal the price of Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds, but the company will probably announce them next week. Expect the Buds Air to cost in the vicinity of Rs 5500. Alongside the Buds Air, the brand will also launch the Realme XT 730G. Both devices will be officially launched on December 17 in India.

