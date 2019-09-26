Pete Lau of OnePlus: ‘Traditional TV manufacturers might just disappear in 10 years’

“Probably in the next 10 to 20 years a lot of traditional TV manufacturers will probably disappear.” OnePlus CEO knows he’s making a “bold statement” even though he’s just launching his first television. The company which now has a significant grip on the premium smartphone space in India, thinks it will be able to make inroads with its new televisions.

“We have a vision for the future and a good picture of what is going to happen in the next 10 years in terms of the home Internet. It is with this vision in mind that we have decided to make a television,” Lau explains to indianexpress.com, underlining that he’s not launching a television “for the sake of doing it”. He’s not the only Chinese smartphone manufactures who has announced a television in recent times. So that clarification is more than warranted.

Lau says television industry has held on to its traditions and we haven’t really seen a lot of changes in the segment over the past decade or so. But he is convinced the “whole experience will be so different” from now on. “I think to make this kind of brand new smart experience happen is really the responsibility of smartphone manufacturers.”

He goes on to explain this statement. “The smartphone manufacturers have the most the closest relationship with users and understand them better than the traditional TV industry.” This also means the OnePlus televisions will enable a lot of interaction between the smartphone and television despite its unique remote concept. For instance, his will be the first TV which can be switched on by a smartphone, Lau says, adding how users will be able to input text also on the TV using the phone.

But Lau agrees that basic features like picture quality and sound quality are also important in a television and that is why OnePlus has tied up with Dolby Laboratories. Panka Kedia, MD for emerging markets at Dolby, tells indianexpress.com that they are excited about bringing Dolby Atmos to the living rooms in India. “We are also bringing in the Dolby Vision HDR, the highest quality of HRD into the OnePlus TVs offering 40 times brighter images and ultra vivid colour,” he adds.

OnePlus is also bringing in a feature called Oxygen Play which will curate content from four different providers including Netflix and YouTube. “We will continue to aggregate more content providers,” Lau adds.

Kedia says it is important to enhance “that living room experience, from the perspective of filling up the room, and getting that cinematic experience right inside your living room”. He adds the larger screen changes the experience from “ an ordinary experience to pretty extraordinary”. From incremental changes, Kedia adds, the experience in the living room is now going for a significant change.