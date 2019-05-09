Audio launches in India: Pebble Base X Bluetooth speaker, Ambrane ANB-11 wireless earphones

Pebble has announced the Pebble BassX Extreme Speaker at a price of Rs 3,499 in India. The speaker comes with a durable IPX4 waterproof casing and is currently available at the company’s website (www.pebblecart.com) and Amazon India.

Advertising

Similarly, Ambrane launched ‘ANB-11’ (Neko) wireless earphones at a price of Rs 1,999 in India. The earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5 technology with no loss of audio transmission up to 10 meters.’

Here are the latest audio products that have hit the Indian market. Read on:

Pebble BassX

Pebble has launched the Pebble BassX Extreme Speaker at a price of Rs 3,499 in India. The speaker is available in Blue and Black colours and is selling on the company’s website (www.pebblecart.com) and Amazon India.

Advertising

The Pebble BassX is designed like a handy bag and comes with an extremely durable IPX4 waterproof casing. The speaker can be used indoors as well as outdoors for occasions such as pool parties. It has a rubbery material surrounding the speaker’s enclosure and a grip handle at the top for portability. The company says that the speaker can be stashed in a purse, backpack or suitcase.

The speaker is powered by a 2,200mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 5-6 hours of continuous music playtime on a single charge. It is equipped with a built-in microphone, which allows calls while connected to the speaker.

The Base X speaker offers connection up to 33 feet and can be paired with any Bluetooth enabled device, it also supports AUX-in playback to allow music from any non-Bluetooth device as well.

Ambrane ‘ANB-11’ (Neko)

Ambrane has launched ‘ANB-11’ (Neko) wireless earphones at a price of Rs 1,999 in India. The earphone comes with the promise to produce crisp sound, thumping bass & clear treble to provide a sonic music experience.

The earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5 technology with no loss of audio transmission up to 10 meters. The ANB-11 also comes with Noise Isolation Technology, which ensures external noises are not a hindrance. It is powered by 150 mAh lithium polymer battery which supports up to 4 hours of music time and 6 hours of talk time. It also has a built-in micro SD card slot as well.

When not in use, the earbuds get locked together through built-in magnets studded behind the earbuds. The ANB-11 Neko is available on Ambrane’s website (ambraneindia.com) and also with the company’s retail partners- Homeshop18, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon India, Indiatimes and Shopclues. Customers can also purchase from various retail stores across the country.