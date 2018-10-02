Paytm Mall offers: Apple AirPods, MacBook Air, Google Home speakers get up to Rs 8,500 cashback

Paytm Mall has announced its ‘Tech Tuesday’ deals on October 2 with flat cashback offers worth Rs 8,500 on select laptops as well as 25 per cent cashback on AirPods.

Paytm Mall has announced its ‘Tech Tuesday’ deals on October 2 with flat cashback offers worth Rs 8,500 on select laptops as well as 25 per cent cashback on AirPods. A host of products including Apple MacBook Air, Watch Series 3 Nike+, JBL Flip4 speaker, Google Home smart speakers, etc will be available with deals. DSLR cameras from Canon will also be available with cashback offer during Paytm Mall’s ‘Tech Tuesday’ sale.

Apple MacBook Air (MQD32HN/A) buyers can avail flat cashback of Rs 8,500, while Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ gets Rs 7,000 cashback offer respectively. The laptop is listed for Rs 66,699 on the site. Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ 42mm GPS variant is priced at Rs 33,790, while the 38mm model is listed for Rs 31,600. Canon EOS 1300D Kit 18 MP DSLR camera will be available with Rs 6,000 cashback in addition to 12 per cent discount. The deals bring the effective price of the camera down to Rs 21,999 from Rs 31,995.

In addition, flat cashback of 25 per cent can be availed by users who buy JBL Flip 4, Apple AirPods and Google Home smart speakers. Apple AirPods can be bought at a price of Rs 12,699 from the website. JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker is listed for Rs 7,999. Google Home and Home Mini can be purchased for Rs 9,899 and Rs 4,399 respectively. Garmin Vivofit 4 will be available with a flat 30 per cent cashback.

Paytm Mall recently announced that it is offering ‘Exchange Bonus’ of Rs 7,000 to the customers purchasing the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. In addition, users will also get exchange value of their old phone. Keep in mind that Paytm cashback will have to be used on the platform. The e-commerce platform says the exchange cashback will be added to a user’s Paytm Wallet within 48 hours after successful pickup of the old device, which needs to be in a working condition.

