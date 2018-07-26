Panasonic’s new range of OLED TVs launched in India; prices start at Rs 2,99,000

Panasonic’s latest OLED TV range comes in 55-inch FZ950 and 65-inch FZ1000 series for a price starting at Rs 2,99,000 Panasonic’s latest OLED TV range comes in 55-inch FZ950 and 65-inch FZ1000 series for a price starting at Rs 2,99,000

Panasonic made its entry in the OLED TV segment by introducing a new lineup of two series, along with 11 models in the 4K segment. The new OLED line-up from the Japanese tech company comes in 55-inch FZ950 and 65-inch FZ1000 series, for a price starting at Rs 2,99,000. Meanwhile, the 4K TV series starts at Rs 65,000.

The new Panasonic OLED TVs are equipped with Hexa Chroma Drive Pro that is claimed to produce true-tone colours using ‘professional color-processing technology.’ The OLED TVs feature HDR 10+ technology to provide crisp picture quality. Panasonic notes that the technology automatically optimised brightness, colour, and contrast on the displays. Other features on the new Panasonic OLED line of TVs include Super Bright Panel, Ultra Fine Tuning technology, and thin Dynamic Blade speakers.

The new OLED TVs run on the renamed version Firefox operating system(OS) “My Home Screen 3.0″ which would allow users to customise and navigate through apps faster. The TV series feature swipe and share mechanism as well, that would enable users to share content between TV and other smart-devices over the home network easily. The new OLED TVs equip a two-way Bluetooth audio link function to allow users play music via a smart-device on the TV speakers. While the new 4K range feature ‘Super Bright panel’ with 500nits brightness and HDR1000. The Panasonic 4K segment features Hexa Chroma Device Pro as well.

“With the introduction of our new line of OLED televisions, we have now entered into a new dawn of technological supremacy. These new OLED TVs are the ‘Choice of Hollywood’, which means that the consumers can own the very TVs, which are used to create the shows and movies that they love. We are also working closely with Hollywood giant Deluxe, to ensure that the technical accuracy of the award-winning TV’s matches the filmmaker’s creative intent. With the introduction of our 2018 line-up of TV’s, we are looking at disseminating an amplified cinematic experience to our consumers,” Mr. Neeraj Bahl, Associate Director, Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India said. “We are working closely with Hollywood giant Deluxe to ensure that the technical accuracy of the award-winning TVs matches the filmmaker’s creative intent,” he added.

