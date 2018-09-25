Panasonic launches two full-frame L-Mount mirrorless cameras

Panasonic launches its first full-frame L-Mount Lumix S1R, S1 mirrorless cameras Panasonic launches its first full-frame L-Mount Lumix S1R, S1 mirrorless cameras

Panasonic has launched its first full-frame L-Mount mirrorless cameras at Photokina 2018 in Cologne, Germany. The new Panasonic 47-megapixel Lumix S1R and 24-megapixel S1 mirrorless cameras come with built-in image stabilisation, triaxial tilt LCD and large high-res EVF. Both the cameras claim to be the world’s first to support 4K video recording at 50/60 frames per second. The cameras are also the first from the company to include double slot for XQD memory cards and SD memory cards.

Panasonic has partnered with Sigma and Leica, and it will use the latter’s existing full-frame L-mount SL system. The new 47-megapixel Lumix S1R and 24-megapixel S1 mirrorless cameras which are a part of Panasonic Lumix S series, the company cites that it will expand the lineup of Lumix S series compatible lenses by developing more than ten by 2020. Panasonic has introduced a 50 mm/f1.4 fixed-focus lens, 24-105 mm standard zoom lens and 70-200 mm telephoto zoom lens.

While Panasonic’s Lumix Micro Four Thirds cameras are said to be popular among prosumer and videographers. Panasonic announced that it will design a Leica DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25 mm F1.7 lens for its Lumix G series to achieve better zoom and constant aperture value.

As for the new Lumix S series full-frame mirrorless cameras, both are equipped with dual image stabilisation and come with deep learning AI, contrast AF and proprietary DFD technology. Panasonic has not shared any pricing details about the new full-frame L-Mount mirrorless cameras, however, they are expected to release next year.

