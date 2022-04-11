Panasonic launches LUMIX GH6 mirrorless camera for India: Key specs, price

Panasonic India launched its latest flagship model Lumix GH6, a new-generation digital mirrorless camera in India with a starting price of Rs 2,34,990. When clubbed with the lens kit constituting 12-60 f/2.8-4.0 mm lens, the price goes up to Rs 2,79,990.

LUMIX GH6 is equipped with advanced processing technology and creative features which enables it to offer outstanding mobility and high video performance, claims the company. The Lumix GH6 has a magnesium alloy body and a rugged design. It is supported by a 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor which along with company’s proprietary Venus Engine, provides a wide dynamic range.

Panasonic claims the engine allows for quick rendering of high-resolution images with natural noise texture and rich colour reproduction. The 2D and 3D Noise Reduction features of the LUMIX GH6 enhance the visual quality of the video with dynamic motion and advanced capabilities that exceed the current professional standards.

The autofocus performance of the LUMIX GH6 has been enhanced by utilising the new sensor and image-processing engine. The latest LUMIX edition runs on an intelligent heat management technology to let users record for longer durations without the hassle of the camera body getting too hot.

It comes with an ISO sensitivity as low as ISO 100, along with 4K video quality recording and 5-axis gyro sensor. It also supports 10-bit unlimited video recording time for a more professional-quality video performance. LUMIX GH6 also supports non-linear editing without transcoding and enables 300fps recording, to capture dynamic motion of the subject.

It has an OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) Live view finder along with a 2200 mAh rechargeable battery. The camera has a double card slot- one for CFexpress card and the other for SD memory Card along with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 slot.

Panasonic has also promised an upcoming Future Firmware Update, where users will experience an enhanced performance for video recording.