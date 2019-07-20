Panasonic launches 14 new 4K Ultra HD TVs starting from Rs 50,400

Panasonic has launched 14 new TV models under its 4K Ultra HD TVs range including a high-end 75-inch premium variant. All these TVs come with Japanese design and run on My Home 3.0 which can be customised to allow viewers to have one-step access to their content.

The 4K Ultra HD TVs allow the users to design their home screen with Live TV, apps, internet bookmarks and frequently used devices. The new Panasonic TVs also come with Dolby vision support for superior picture and sound quality. They can be integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and with video content platforms such as Netflix and YouTube.

The new TVs are powered by Panasonic’s HCX processor which is capable of running vivid HDR colors and tones. The company said that it has expanded its suite of HDR formats with the new range, extending the support for HDR video.

Panasonic claims that the new TVs offer life-like colors using professional color-processing technology along with the augmented offering of HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, HLG in picture quality and Hexa Chroma Drive Pro. Apart from this, the latest Panasonic 4K Ultra HD TVs also feature upward-firing speakers which deliver Dolby Atmos audio.

The latest range of Panasonic’s 4K Ultra HD TVs is available in the price range of Rs 50,400 and Rs 276,900, with the screen size ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch. The TVs are available at Panasonic brand shops and other leading outlets across the country.

Apart from this, the company also offers an OLED TV range with 55-inch FZ950 and 65-inch FZ1000 series that are priced at Rs 299,900 and Rs 449,900, respectively.