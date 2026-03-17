Oura Ring 4 goes on sale in India starting March 18: Price starts at Rs 28,900 with a monthly catch

Oura, the Finnish health technology company known for making smart rings, is officially bringing the Oura Ring 4 to the Indian market.

The company says the Oura Ring 4, which was launched worldwide almost two years ago, will be available in India March 18 onwards and can be purchased from popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Croma.

Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, the Oura Ring 4 focuses on sleep tracking, heart rate variability, stress and daily activity.

Using the company’s proprietary Smart Sensing technology, Oura says the research-grade sensors and advanced algorithms give users an accurate insight into their health. The company says the sensors to the user’s body – including finger shape, skin tone, and other differences.