Oura Ring 4 goes on sale in India starting March 18: Price starts at Rs 28,900 with a monthly catch

Oura, the Finnish health technology company known for making smart rings, is officially bringing the Oura Ring 4 to the Indian market.
The company says the Oura Ring 4, which was launched worldwide almost two years ago, will be available in India March 18 onwards and can be purchased from popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Croma.
Similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, the Oura Ring 4 focuses on sleep tracking, heart rate variability, stress and daily activity.
Using the company’s proprietary Smart Sensing technology, Oura says the research-grade sensors and advanced algorithms give users an accurate insight into their health. The company says the sensors to the user’s body – including finger shape, skin tone, and other differences.
Featuring an all-titanium build, the Oura Ring 4 offers up to 100 meters of water resistance and weighs up to 5.2 grams, depending on the size.
It connects to smartphones using the Oura companion app on Android and iOS and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).
The Silver and Black variants of the Oura Ring 4 can be purchased for Rs 28,900, while the Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold and Rose Gold colours are priced at Rs 39,900. Users will also have to buy an Oura membership for Rs 599 per month.
To mark the launch, Oura also released its ‘India: The State of Sleep 2026’ report, which suggests Indian people sleep an average of 6 hours and 28 minutes every night.
With the Oura Ring 4 available in India from March 18 onwards, the company will be facing competition from the likes of Ultrahuman, Samsung and Noise.
While the Ultrahuman Ring Air costs almost the same as Oura’s latest offering, it has no subscription. On the other hand, we have the Galaxy Ring, which costs Rs 38,000, but is deeply integrated into Samsung’s ecosystem.