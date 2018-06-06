Original Apple Watch will not get watchOS 5, company confirms

watchOS 5 makes the first-generation Apple Watch obsolete. watchOS 5 makes the first-generation Apple Watch obsolete.

If you own the first-generation Apple Watch, you will not be able to download the latest watchOS 5. According to Apple, the company has dropped support for watchOS 5 for the original Apple Watch, which was announced in 2014. That means the original Apple Watch will be limited to watchOS 4, unless you opt for a newer model.

Only the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 owners are eligible to download the latest watchOS 5, which will be made available sometime later this year. This is the first time Apple has dropped support for the original Apple Watch model with a software update. The move is hardly surprising, given the fact that the smartwatch was released more than three years ago.

In case you’re not aware, watchOS was announced and demonstrated at WWDC 2018 in San Jose, California. The software will come as a free update and will likely be released in September. watchOS 5 promises to bring a bunch of new features, such as Walkie-Talkie, third-party apps on the Siri watch faces, Apple podcasts, enhanced notifications, and more. Perhaps the biggest highlight of watchOS 5 will be the arrival of a new feature called Walkie-Talkie for Apple Watch. Apple claims a new Walkie-Talkie feature for Apple Watch will enable users to exchange quick messages with voice and just a tap of the wrist. Walkie-Talkie works on Wi-Fi and Cellular.

The Siri watch face is getting better with watchOS 5. Apple Watch users can add live sports scores, commute times in Maps, etc. Additionally, Apple has finally allowed third-party developers to make Siri watch faces for the first time. Also, Apple is also bringing the Apple Podcasts app to your wrist. Plus, watchOS 5 will group notifications like iOS 12.

