Oppo working on ‘Apple Watch’ competitor with ECG built-in

After smartphones, Oppo will soon enter the smartwatch segment. While we already know that the watch will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2020, the big news is that it will feature the ECG functionality. A tipster on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, said that Oppo’s first-ever smartwatch will have the ability to measure an electrocardiogram (ECG) measurement.

Just to make it clear, Apple Watch Series 4 was the first smartwatch to come with an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor. This is one feature that differentiates the Apple Watch from other smartwatches available in the market today. The FDA cleared the ECG app notifies the user of any irregular rhythm.

So if Oppo launches a smartwatch with the ECG sensor, it’s not going to be a big deal. The problem with most smartwatches with a built-in ECG, which includes the likes of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Withings Move ECG, is that the feature requires regulatory clearance from local authorities. This is one reason why Samsung has disabled ECG support on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 because the feature is still waiting for FDA clearance in the US. Oppo will face the same issue with the upcoming smartwatch.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait too long for the Oppo smartwatch. Last year, Oppo VP Brian Shen had revealed that the smartwatch would have a rectangular dial instead of a circular dial. There is no specific release date for the launch yet, but its arrival is destined to happen alongside the global debut of Find X2 flagship phone.

Full details are expected to be shared by Oppo at MWC 2020, but by the looks of things, the company’s debut smartwatch will be aimed at the Xiaomi Mi Watch.

