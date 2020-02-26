Oppo Watch’s new leaked image gives closer look, will it launch with Find X2?

The company is rumoured to be launching the device alongside its flagship Oppo Find X2 on March 6. The company is rumoured to be launching the device alongside its flagship Oppo Find X2 on March 6.

Oppo might be getting ready to launch its first smartwatch alongside its Oppo Find X2 smartphone on March 6. A new leak on Weibo gives us a look at how the upcoming smartwatch will look like.

From the look at the image by Digital Chat Station (translated), the Oppo Watch looks like it is heavily inspired by the Apple Watch design. It features a curved screen with 3D glass protection, square-shaped dial and black silicone straps. The image shows the settings page of the watch.

On the settings page, there is a multifunction button option, which might mean that the physical buttons located on the side might be fully customisable according to the users’ preferences. It also consists of a battery option and a password option. These hint at the fact that the watch might come with optimisation choices for the battery and password authentication for security. The method of authentications are currently unknown, however, Oppo might include passcode, PIN and pattern options.

The Settings page also consists of a more option, which might reveal advanced settings, for the users to tinker with and personalise the watch.

According to the leaked image, the device will sport a silicone band, however, the company might introduce more strap materials like metal and leather, at the time of launch.

In an earlier photo released by Oppo VP Brian Shen, the Oppo Watch was seen in a gold colour variant sporting a cream coloured silicone strap. It just like the current leaked image has two physical buttons on the side.

The company is rumoured to be launching the device alongside its flagship Oppo Find X2 on March 6. The company was originally scheduled to launch the device on February 22 during MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of MWC because of the coronavirus outbreak the company had to reschedule.

