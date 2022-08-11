Oppo Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro launched in China: Here’s everything you need to know

Soon after Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Watch 5-series, Oppo has launched two new smartwatches in China. The Oppo Watch 3 series features two models – the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. Here’s a deeper look at what Oppo’s latest wearable devices have to offer.

The Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. Both watches have 1GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In addition to the first Qualcomm chipset for wearable devices, the smartwatches also feature Oppo’s in-house developed Apollo 4 Plus chip, which will help extend battery life.

Both devices have a premium design, are made of aluminium and have 100 workout modes and 150 watch faces. They also feature the same set of sensors which include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECG sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor and gyroscope.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Beidou/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, , eSIM and NFC and offer 5ATM water resistance. For those interested in making calls, Oppo has LTE and non-LTE variants for both the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.

So, what’s different?

There are some noticeable differences between the Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. While the Watch 3 comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with 3D glass on top, the Watch 3 Pro has a larger 3D curved 1.91-inch LTPO AMOLED screen.

Another aspect where the smartwatches differ is the battery capacity. The Watch 3 features a 400 mAh battery that Oppo claims can be charged in 60 minutes. The Watch 3 Pro meanwhile, has a larger 550 mAh battery. The higher battery capacity and LTPO screen compensates for the increase in screen size, allowing the watch to last up to 15 days when used lightly.

Without the strap, the Oppo Watch 3 weighs 31.9 grams whereas the Watch 3 Pro is slightly heavier at 37.5 grams.

Pricing

The Oppo Watch 3 starts at CNY 1,499 (about Rs 17,676) with the Pro variant starting at CNY 1,899 (about Rs 22,393). The Oppo Watch 3 is available in Platinum Black and Feather Gold while those interested in Watch 3 Pro will be able to choose between Platinum Black and Desert Brown.

Both devices are available for pre-order and will be officially available for purchase starting August 19. It is still unclear at this point if Oppo has plans to launch these smartwatches globally, so we will have to wait and see.