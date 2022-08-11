scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Oppo Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro launched in China: Here’s everything you need to know

The Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are the first wearables to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 12:31:23 pm
Oppo WatchThe Oppo Watch 3 Pro is the first watch to come with an AMOLED LTPO display.

Soon after Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Watch 5-series, Oppo has launched two new smartwatches in China. The Oppo Watch 3 series features two models – the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. Here’s a deeper look at what Oppo’s latest wearable devices have to offer.

The Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. Both watches have 1GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In addition to the first Qualcomm chipset for wearable devices, the smartwatches also feature Oppo’s in-house developed Apollo 4 Plus chip, which will help extend battery life.

Both devices have a premium design, are made of aluminium and have 100 workout modes and 150 watch faces. They also feature the same set of sensors which include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECG sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor and gyroscope.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Buds 2 Pro launched

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/Beidou/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS, , eSIM and NFC and offer 5ATM water resistance. For those interested in making calls, Oppo has LTE and non-LTE variants for both the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

So, what’s different?

There are some noticeable differences between the Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. While the Watch 3 comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen with 3D glass on top, the Watch 3 Pro has a larger 3D curved 1.91-inch LTPO AMOLED screen.

Another aspect where the smartwatches differ is the battery capacity. The Watch 3 features a 400 mAh battery that Oppo claims can be charged in 60 minutes. The Watch 3 Pro meanwhile, has a larger 550 mAh battery. The higher battery capacity and LTPO screen compensates for the increase in screen size, allowing the watch to last up to 15 days when used lightly.

Without the strap, the Oppo Watch 3 weighs 31.9 grams whereas the Watch 3 Pro is slightly heavier at 37.5 grams.

Advertisement

Pricing

The Oppo Watch 3 starts at CNY 1,499 (about Rs 17,676) with the Pro variant starting at CNY 1,899 (about Rs 22,393). The Oppo Watch 3 is available in Platinum Black and Feather Gold while those interested in Watch 3 Pro will be able to choose between Platinum Black and Desert Brown.

Both devices are available for pre-order and will be officially available for purchase starting August 19. It is still unclear at this point if Oppo has plans to launch these smartwatches globally, so we will have to wait and see.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:31:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement