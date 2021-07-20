Oppo Watch 2 launch set for July 27: Expected features, design and more

Oppo is all set to launch a new wearable, Oppo Watch 2, on July 27. This will be the second premium smartwatch from Oppo. The company launched its first Oppo Watch in 2020 and is now gearing up to unveil its successor in China next week.

Ahead of the launch, the smartwatch is already listed on Chinese online retailer JD.com’s website, which reveals the design and colour options of the upcoming Oppo Watch 2. It will be offered in at least three colours, including blue, black, and orange.

The wearable will also reportedly let you control your smartphone’s camera. This basically means that you will be able to click pictures using your watch. There will also be a gaming mode, although its function is currently.

The upcoming Oppo Watch 2 might pack a square-shaped dial, similar to its predecessor. It could be available in two sizes, including 42mm and 46mm. The device will likely feature an AMOLED display, new watch faces, stress level monitoring, a new OPPO Relax app, and LTE support.

If leaks are to be believed, the Oppo Watch 2 could be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and an Apollo 4s secondary chip. The smartwatch is said to arrive with 16GB of storage. Comparatively, its predecessor offered 8GB storage.

The smartwatch will likely run on ColorOS but it is also said to come with a secondary RTOS in order to offer better battery life to users. The rest of the details are still under wraps. But, the Chinese company is expected to reveal some features of the Watch 2 before the official launch. It is currently unknown when the wearable will launch in other markets like India.