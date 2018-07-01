Oppo O-Free true wireless earbuds launched in China: Price, specifications

Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth-enabled earphones will compete with Apple AirPods and Bose SoundSport Wireless Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth-enabled earphones will compete with Apple AirPods and Bose SoundSport Wireless

Oppo has introduced the O-Free wireless Bluetooth-enabled wireless earbuds in China. The ‘truly wireless’ earbuds have been priced at 699 yuan (Rs 7,237 approx.), where they will go on sale in August. The information was shared on Weibo through the company’s official account.

Oppo’s O-Free wireless Bluetooth headphones are based on Qualcomm’s QCC3026 processor that promises to save up to 50 per cent of battery life. In addition, the left and right earbuds of the O-Free headphones connect seamlessly through TrueWireless Stereo technology. These also enhance the audio configurations backed by the QCC3026. Oppo has promised that the O-free comes with 5 hours of battery backup, when listeners enable Bluetooth-based streaming. Also, its charging case is capable of making these Bluetooth headphones run for over 12 hours.

Interestingly, Oppo’s O-Free wireless Bluetooth headphones also come with a live translation feature, that provides instant speech translation. The only other wireless headphones to do so are Google’s Pixel Buds that has the ability to translate a conversation between different languages. Plus, touch gestures have also been added, which can be activated by tapping either of the O-free Bluetooth headphones’ earbuds. Voice assistants can also come into play, if a user wishes to execute voice-based commands.

The Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth headphones will compete with Apple AirPods, which helped popularise the trend of true wireless earphones. Bose, Sony, and Jabra are some of the players that also offer a pair of true wireless headphones on the market.

