scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Oppo Enco Buds2 announced: Check price and other details

The Oppo Enco Buds2 will go on sale on Flipkart and Oppo Store starting August 31. Read on to know more.

Oppo Enco Buds2The Oppo Enco Buds2 features 10mm drivers.

Last month, Oppo launched Enco X2 earbuds which offer a crisp and balanced sound profile. Now, Oppo has announced the Enco Buds2, a pair of pocket-friendly true wireless stereo earbuds. Here’s a quick look at what the product has to offer.

Compared to its previous iteration that packed 8mm drivers, the Enco Buds2 come with 10mm titanium coated drivers that offer better bass and treble performance. The TWS has an IPX4 rating which offers sweat and splash resistance.

It also supports the company’s proprietary Enco Live Stereo sound effects with support for Dolby Atmos. The sound effects allow users to choose between three types of settings – ‘Original Sound’, ‘Bass Boost’ and ‘Clear Vocals’.

Also Read |TWS earbuds under Rs 1000: Here’s my experience with the Mivi DuoPods F50

For those looking to use the earbuds for calling, the Enco Buds2 features an AI-based noise cancellation algorithm which the company says stimulates ‘binaural hearing’ and is based on a deep neural network, which helps separate human voice from the background noise.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

With support for Bluetooth 5.2, users can take advantage of 80ms low latency. It also comes with a smart connect function that enables quick pairing and a ‘open-up’ flash connect feature that lets users automatically pair the device when the case is opened and disconnect when closed.

Oppo claims the Enco Buds2 will give seven hours of battery life on a full charge. The case can fully charge the earbuds three more times, which means the total battery is somewhere around 28 hours. The device also supports fast charging which offers an hour of battery life when charged for ten minutes.

The Oppo Enco Buds2 will be available in black colour starting August 31 and will be available for purchase on the Oppo Store and Flipkart for Rs 1,799.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:58:35 pm
Next Story

Gadkari hits out at detractors for nefarious, fabricated campaign

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

On disqualification plea against Soren, EC sends opinion to Guv

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal in action

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement