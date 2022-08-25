Oppo Enco Buds2 announced: Check price and other details

Last month, Oppo launched Enco X2 earbuds which offer a crisp and balanced sound profile. Now, Oppo has announced the Enco Buds2, a pair of pocket-friendly true wireless stereo earbuds. Here’s a quick look at what the product has to offer.

Compared to its previous iteration that packed 8mm drivers, the Enco Buds2 come with 10mm titanium coated drivers that offer better bass and treble performance. The TWS has an IPX4 rating which offers sweat and splash resistance.

It also supports the company’s proprietary Enco Live Stereo sound effects with support for Dolby Atmos. The sound effects allow users to choose between three types of settings – ‘Original Sound’, ‘Bass Boost’ and ‘Clear Vocals’.

For those looking to use the earbuds for calling, the Enco Buds2 features an AI-based noise cancellation algorithm which the company says stimulates ‘binaural hearing’ and is based on a deep neural network, which helps separate human voice from the background noise.

With support for Bluetooth 5.2, users can take advantage of 80ms low latency. It also comes with a smart connect function that enables quick pairing and a ‘open-up’ flash connect feature that lets users automatically pair the device when the case is opened and disconnect when closed.

Oppo claims the Enco Buds2 will give seven hours of battery life on a full charge. The case can fully charge the earbuds three more times, which means the total battery is somewhere around 28 hours. The device also supports fast charging which offers an hour of battery life when charged for ten minutes.

The Oppo Enco Buds2 will be available in black colour starting August 31 and will be available for purchase on the Oppo Store and Flipkart for Rs 1,799.