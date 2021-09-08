scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Oppo Enco Buds launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo has launched its Enco Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) in India. Read on to know if the device is for you.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 8, 2021 4:57:17 pm
Oppo, Oppo Enco Buds, Oppo Enco Buds launch, Oppo Enco Buds specifications, Oppo Enco Buds price, Oppo Enco Buds features,The Oppo Enco Buds come with 8mm dynamic drivers and supports AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs (Image source: Oppo)

Oppo has launched its Enco Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) in India. The earphones offer a total playback time of up to 24 hours when used with the charging case. The earbuds come with IP54 rated for dust and water resistance and come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Oppo Enco Buds TWS earphones will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 14. Here is everything you should know about the Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds.

Oppo Enco Buds: Specifications, features

Oppo Enco Buds come with 8mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds come with support for AAC and SBC audio codecs.  The budget TWS earphones offer a playback time of up to 6 hours when used on their own. The TWS earphones pack a 400mAh battery in the charging case that helps the earphones have a total playback time of 24 hours when used with the charging case.

Must Read |The best TWS earphones under Rs 10,000 for September 2021

The device also comes with a low-latency Game Mode that delivers 80ms of latency and is activated by a triple-tap gesture. There is also an AI-based noise cancellation feature that is said to differentiate between different types of noises to block background noise during calls, as per the company.

The device comes with touch controls for navigation. The TWS earphones are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The buds weigh 45 grams with the charging case and the earbuds weigh 4 grams each.

Oppo Enco Buds: Pricing

Oppo Enco Buds TWS earphones will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting September 14 at a special launch price of Rs 1,799. Following the offer, the earphones will be available at Rs 1,999. The Oppo TWS earphones come in a single White colour option.

