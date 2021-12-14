OPPO announces new MariSilicon X NPUs and Air Glasses

OPPO has debuted new products as part of its new brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead,” at its annual technology event. The new announcements include the MariSilicon X – a dedicated 6nm Imaging neural processing unit (NPU) and the OPPO Air Glass. The company will also showcase its first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N tomorrow.

MariSilicon X

The new MariSilicon X NPU is based on the 6nm manufacturing process and is aimed at improving the overall image processing power. Night images especially can be captured in Ultra HDR with lossless RAW processing capabilities. The new power-efficient NPU delivers 18 trillion operations per second, which is even higher than the A15 chip on the iPhone.

Since the MariSilicon X comes with an in-built Image Signal Processor (ISP) and going forward, Oppo won’t be relying on the ones found in the Snapdragon chips. The AI noise reduction algorithm for Night videos will also see an improvement, where the 4K image processing will go up by 20 times. Other upgrades include better colour reproduction, HDR, dynamic range, and improved detail, all while consuming less power from your device.

The MariSilicon X NPU will make its debut on the Find X Series smartphones in early 2022.

OPPO Air Glass

The new Air Glass is an assisted reality (aR) device that’s shaped like a monocle and snaps itself to conventional glasses via magnets. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, the device projects 2D images and information directly into your eye. The glasses can be used for practical functions such as reading notifications, GPS, heart monitoring, and even features real-time speech-to-text translation.

The Air Glass will be available in two designs – a black full-frame (both eyes) and a silver half-frame (monocle), and boasts of 3-hour battery life on active usage. The device can be operated via Oppo smartphones and smartwatches, and also features touch and gesture controls.

This will be a limited-edition device and make its debut in early 2022 exclusively in China.