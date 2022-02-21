Y1S, Y1S Edge to go on sale, as OnePlus continues TV surge

As a brand, OnePlus has a reputation for not only never settling, but also of thoroughly unsettling the competition in the product segments it enters. The brand started its journey with smartphones, and redefined the idea of a flagship device, by releasing a flagship killer. It has since done pretty much the same in other categories as well, one of the most notable of which is televisions. OnePlus launched its first television in 2019, showing the world that premium design, specs and performance need not cost the world. Televisions have not been the same since, and have not got yet another dose of the OnePlus effect. The brand has launched the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus Y1S Edge.

The televisions are the latest in OnePlus’ Y series, which has forged a formidable reputation for itself in the Indian market by being not just great to watch content on but great to look at even when it is switched off, all while not costing the earth. The new OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge carry that tradition forward.

Both televisions are sleekly designed and come with bezel-less displays, providing distraction-free viewing. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge even has a shimmering metallic coating below the display, giving it a very premium look. Whether you opt for the 32 inch or the 43 inch model, you are assured of a great, edge to edge viewing experience. That is because driving the colour and detail on the televisions is a powerful Gamma Engine that optimises image quality and tunes visuals to ensure that you get the best possible viewing experience. Both televisions come with support for HDR 10+ decoding and HDR 10 as well, so great picture quality is assured.

All that colour and brightness will dazzle you but without harming your eyes – the displays reduce harmful blue light to ensure your eyes do not get tired and remain relaxed. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission and safer family viewing. Backing up these visuals is some amazing sound. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes with 24W speakers while the OnePlus TV Y1S features 20W speakers, all designed to give you those ambient, cinema hall feels right in your room.

Accompanying this great sight and sound show are a truckload of smart features. Both the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge run on Android TV 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system for smart televisions. They also come with dual band Wi-Fi, giving them speedy connectivity. So you can actually do things like browse the Web, download apps and play games on those wonderfully vivid displays. You can also summon Google Assistant for some help when in need of additional information. The televisions also have a low latency mode, which is designed to deliver a better gaming experience and data saving mode ensures that all your browsing and viewing does not result in your overshooting your data limits.

That’s not all. The OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are part of OnePlus’ device ecosystem. Which means they can interact and respond to a number of OnePlus devices, ranging from the phones to the Buds and the OnePlus Watch. You can connect the televisions to up to five different devices, and they will play nice with each. For instance, if you have a OnePlus phone, the OnePlus Connect 2.0 app will let you use the phone as a remote, letting you type and scroll through content. You can also scroll through content on the OnePlus Watch, which can even switch off the televisions when it detects that you have dozed off (not all shows are interesting, you know). Watching television in connected mode does not disconnect you from other device functions – the volumes of the televisions decrease when you get a call on your phone, and content on the screen pauses if you take out one of the OnePlus Buds Pro from your ears.

All of these features come at surprisingly affordable prices. The OnePlus Y1S Edge is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 32 inch, and Rs 27,999 for the 43 inch TV variant. Both models will be available from February 21. The OnePlus Y1S 32-inch TV comes for Rs 16,499 and will be available from February 21, while its 43-inch avatar will set you back by Rs 26,999 and will go on sale from March 2. The Y1S Edge will be available at Croma and Reliance Digital stores as well as on OnePlus.in while the Y1S will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in. Both come with a number of offers that make the televisions even more enticing. If you are in the market for a high quality television, it would be illogical to settle for something else.