OnePlus Watch, Watch RX and OnePlus Band details revealed: Here’s what we know

The OnePlus Watch revealed in a new leak. (Image via Twitter account of Nils Ahrensmeier)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier confirmed that the brand plans to launch a smartwatch in the first half of 2021. Now there is some new information regarding the device and it appears OnePlus has more than one device planned. According to a new leak, there will be two separate smartwatches: OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX. There will also be a OnePlus Band in the list of wearable devices.

The information appears to have leaked via the new OnePlus Health app, according to tipster Nils Ahrensmeier’s post on Twitter. While the OnePlus Watch and band have been rumoured in the past, the Watch RX appears to be a new addition. Some reports claim the OnePlus Watch series will be similar to the Oppo watches in terms of design.

Ahrensmeier obtained the details about the OnePlus Watch, Watch RX, and the fitness band after looking into the APK file of the OnePlus Health app that debuted on Google Play recently. The screenshot shows the code of the new app that suggests a link between the OnePlus Watch and Oppo Watch. Based on the image he has shared, the watch will have a rectangular dial, which is very similar to the Oppo Watches. The latter actually resembles the Apple Watch a lot.

The tipster also showed some watch faces for the OnePlus Watch models, which suggest a dedicated dark theme. This could offer improved power efficiency and hint at an AMOLED display on the smartwatches. He posted all the details in a series of tweets.

Check out his tweets below

First thing I found in the “OnePlus” Health apk seems very familiar 🌚 pic.twitter.com/dtjCmCaUTN — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 7, 2021

Got the WatchFaces for the #OnePlus Watch pic.twitter.com/omYWft6jRF — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 7, 2021

The code also included details about the OnePlus Band with an image that showed the fitness band as well as some of its features that included calories and steps tracking. The code hints at the possibility of the OnePlus Band having an SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen monitoring, which would certainly be an interesting addition. The leak also suggests that the OnePlus Watch models and band will include dedicated workout modes to track activities including indoor biking, swimming, and yoga.