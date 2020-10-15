OnePlus made a surprise announcement at OnePlus 8T launch event: Smartwatch incoming, finally

OnePlus official confirmed to it that the company is working on its smartwatch from the last one year, however, it has officially only confirmed its plan now. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing to launch its first-ever smartwatch globally. To recall, the company had been teasing the launch of a smartwatch since 2016, but since then the project had been shelved. The company recently, during the OnePlus 8T global launch, hinted that it is looking to launch the watch soon, but as of now, it will not divulge any specific details.

After the launch, it took to Twitter to showcase a sketch for a smartwatch prototype from back in 2015, hinting that it has resumed the work on that front. We expect it to reveal its first smartwatch very soon. Apart from that, the company seems to be getting ready to launch a slew of new devices including a new device in the Nord series by the end of this month.

More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It’s just a matter of time🧐 pic.twitter.com/r6RIILU8AQ — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 14, 2020

Earlier, OnePlus planned to launch its very first smartwatch in 2016 but it revoked its plan due to various circumstances and was left far behind in the wearables market. It is now that the company tweeted that “More things are coming to OnePlus ecosystem. It’s just matters of time” hinting towards the launch of its first-ever smartwatch.

According to a report by Android Authority, a former OnePlus official confirmed to it that the company is working on its smartwatch from the last one year, however, it has officially only confirmed its plan now. Furthermore, it is speculated that the watch may be launched in the Indian market first before the global launch by the end of this year.

In other news, OnePlus just launched its new OnePlus 8T smartphone in India priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. It sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display at 120Hz refresh rate and runs Android 11 along with its own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. It comes with support for 65W fast charging.

