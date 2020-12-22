OnePlus Watch in development; may offer Google’s Wear OS

New reports have suggested that the OnePlus Watch may finally be in the pipeline(image source: OnePlus)

OnePlus Watch has been one of those tech products that get teased officially, only to not see an official launch in the months that follow. After smartphones and audio accessories, wearable was naturally the next category people expected the Chinese brand to venture into. Hence, for the longest time, the OnePlus Watch was expected to make its debut alongside the OnePlus 8T. However, that did not happen. Now, new reports have suggested that the OnePlus Watch may finally be in the pipeline.

It will likely be powered by Google’s own Wear OS platform. In a media roundtable, company CEO and Co-Founder Pete Lau suggested that the brand is working with Google to bring improvements to Wear OS, including a better interoperability experience. This is usually something brands indulge in before they launch a device in that area.

“This has been something looked at very positively from Google’s side as well, so this is the direction that we’re trying to develop,” said Lau as per a quote by Input. While Lau did not specifically mention anything about the upcoming wearable, his comments did suggest that we could soon see OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch CyberPunk 2077 Edition in works?

The rumours of an upcoming OnePlus Watch are further made concrete by a few recently leaked photos that show the straps of a wearable. On these straps, we can see OnePlus logo, sharp-edged patterns and the CyberPunk 2077 logo, similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 8T CyberPunk 2077 Limited Edition. The new leaked images (by Digital Chat Station) make sense as it is possible that OnePlus would have designed a CyberPunk Edition for its 8T and upcoming smartwatch together.

Note that the OnePlus Watch was teased back in October, and had bagged a BIS certification in September. In the months that followed, we saw the OnePlus 8T launch along with its China-exclusive CyberPunk 2077 Edition, but no wearable, as tipsters suggested an indefinite delay. Now with the recent developments, the puzzle appears clearer, and we could soon see OnePlus launch its first smartwatch.

