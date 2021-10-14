OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition to launch in India soon, company confirms

OnePlus is all set to launch a special edition of its smartwatch in India. The company has posted a new teaser via its Twitter handle, which confirms the same. While the company hasn’t revealed the name of the watch, this will likely be a Harry Potter Edition going by all the hints that OnePlus is dropping.

The teaser image that OnePlus India has shared on Twitter shows the watch with a strap having Hogwarts’ logo. The tweet also says that this device is “for a generation that still remembers magic.”

In addition to this, OnePlus has also published a dedicated page on its website, which shows the image of the watch and says “Calling all Witches and Wizards.” The URL of the page also says “hpwatch,” which likely means Harry Potter. All this suggest that the company is planning to launch the Harry Potter Edition of the original OnePlus Watch.

The teaser doesn’t throw light on the features of the upcoming special edition, but suggests that the device will have a leather strap. As this will be a special edition of the original OnePlus Watch, the specifications could be similar.

If you take a closer look at the teaser, it hints that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will arrive with a design similar to the original version. It will feature a round dial. OnePlus could also offer some unique features or watch faces to surprise users. The company hasn’t yet announced the exact launch date of the upcoming OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. The teaser only says “coming soon.” OnePlus will likely launch it in the coming weeks.