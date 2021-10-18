OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition launched: Price, what’s new

OnePlus has launched a special Harry Potter Edition for its Watch. The company had posted a teaser about the watch a few weeks back, and the device is now official. The price for the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is Rs 16,990. The watch has Harry Potter branding on the strap and on side of the chassis. The company had previously launched a Cobalt limited edition of the watch at Rs 19,999 in July.

The Harry Potter Edition has a higher price tag compared to the original version of the OnePlus Watch which started at Rs 14,999. The Harry Potter Edition will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting 12:00 PM from October 21, 2021. Users can avail Rs 1000 off with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards and EMI. Fans can also secure the limited edition watch as part of an early access sale starting October 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM IST on the OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus has also tweaked the software to showcase the Harry Potter branding. The OnePlus Watch comes with exclusive watch faces for the four different Harry Potter houses, which are Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Hufflepuff. There are two watch faces with Hogwarts and Hogwarts Seal as well. The OnePlus Watch is being sold in a special collector’s edition box as well.

While the software and outer design has Harry Potter branding, the Harry Potter Edition’s hardware is the same as the regular model. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. The watch has 4GB of storage.

It supports 110 workout modes, including walking, jogging, running, elliptical, cross trainer, badminton, mountaineering, yoga, cricket, and swimming among others. The OnePlus Watch also comes with Blood Oxygen monitoring ( SpO2) along with stress detection, rapid heart rate alert. It also has reminders if the user has been sedentary for too long.

Read more | OnePlus Watch review: Stylish and to the point

The Harry Potter Edition also comes with standalone GPS support like the original OnePlus Watch. There’s no cellular version. The OnePlus Watch will work with the Oneplus Health app and users can also access notifications, take calls, and control the camera shutter with the device.

Additionally, OnePlus phone users can access the Zen Mode and gallery from their watch and control the music. OnePlus TV users can also use the device as a remote control to increase/decrease volume and browse through content. The watch can also detect when the person has fallen asleep and then turn off the TV. It can also lower the volume of the TV when there is an incoming call. Again these features are limited to OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus claims that its Watch can last for up to two weeks on a single charge. It has a 402 mAh battery. It offers support for Warp Charge technology. The smartwatch is IP68 rated, meaning it is dust and water-resistant.