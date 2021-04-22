OnePlus Watch gets new firmware update: Here is everything you should know

The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 46mm round dial and 2.5D curved glass

OnePlus has released an update for its OnePlus Watch which it had launched last month. The new firmware; B.40 is set to improve the GPS performance and the accuracy of tracking walking and running while using the smartwatch. The heart rate monitoring, notification syncing algorithms have been optimized, and the raise-to-wake function has been improved. Users will now get notification app icons for the most frequently used apps. The firmware also brings various bug fixes and improves the overall system stability.

The update will first launch in the US and Canada and will then be available in other countries. OnePlus Watch will get future updates which are said to include an Always-on Display feature, the ability to remote control the camera for Android smartphones, the option to use a 12-hour time format, an AI watch face, and four more languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish. OnePlus also plans to enable all the 110+ workout modes. The company has not confirmed when these updates will launch.



The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 46mm round dial and 2.5D curved glass. The device is powered by the STM32 processor, packs 4GB standalone storage, and runs on RTOS-based OS. It has more than 110 workout modes with automatic workout detection for workouts like jogging and running. It has a 5ATM and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The device comes with monitors like SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alert, and Sedentary reminder. OnePlus Watch comes with a 402 mAh battery that can go up to two weeks on a full charge. It comes with Warp Charge technology. Charging the watch for 20 minutes gives seven days’ worth of charge whereas five minutes of charging gives a day’s charge. The OnePlus Watch is IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.