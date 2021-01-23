OnePlus Watch gets BIS certification, will it launch soon?

OnePlus already confirmed that the company has been developing a smartwatch ( image source : OnePlus )

OnePlus Watch could come in two different models, which are named W501GB and W301GB. The two OnePlus Watches have apparently received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, as revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma, who runs the handle StuffListings on Twitter. One of the models has also allegedly received Singapore’s IMDA certification. The expectation is that the OnePlus Watch might launch in India soon given it has received the certification.

OnePlus already confirmed that the company has been developing a smartwatch. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently spoke about the company’s plans to release a watch in early 2021. He also confirmed that OnePlus was working closely with Google to improve its smartwatch OS. But it does not look like the OnePlus Watch will run WearOS from Google, and will likely have OnePlus’ proprietary software.

Mukul Sharma’s tweet revealed two models of the OnePlus Watch have appeared on the BIS certification website. The model number W301GB has also been spotted on the IMDA certification site.

Some of the earlier reports had suggested that the smartwatches that OnePlus is set to release would be known as the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX. A report also suggested that the OnePlus Watch could have a square dial and the OnePlus Watch RX could come with a round dial like the Oppo Watch RX.

OnePlus has already entered the fitness wearable space this year with the OnePlus Band, which was launched on January 11. The band is priced at Rs 2,499 and designed to take on the popular Xiaomi Mi Band, which currently leads the segment. The OnePlus Band has features like heart-rate monitoring, bloody oxygen level monitoring along with ability to track steps, sleep and other fitness activities.