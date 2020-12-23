OnePlus Watch confirmed to launch early next year: All you need to know

New reports have suggested that the OnePlus Watch may finally be in the pipeline(image source: OnePlus)

Just a few weeks back, OnePlus posted a teaser on Twitter saying “more things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It’s just a matter of time.” It seems that OnePlus is finally ready to show off its first smartwatch in front of the world. The company’s CEO and co-founder, Pete Lau has confirmed via its Twitter handle that the Watch will be launched early next year.

While Lau hasn’t revealed the exact launch date, there is a high possibility that the watch will be launched alongside the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, we will see the OnePlus 9 launch in March 2021. This time around, the brand is expected to unveil three devices, including the standard version, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 SE.

The launch event isn’t expected to be too far as the same OnePlus Watch has been spotted on a few certification portals. These include the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). A recent teaser by OnePlus suggested that the device will have a circular dial. This means that OnePlus won’t be offering a squarish design, that we have seen on most budget or mid-range watches in 2020.

The rest of the details are currently under the wraps, and we will have to wait for OnePlus to launch the device. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus will likely tease a few major features. It is being rumoured that the design of the watch could be similar to Oppo or Vivo Watch. The fitness wearable is expected to at least come with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

A recent report hinted that OnePlus Watch will offer support for Google’s Wear OS. It was reported that the Chinese company is working with Google to bring improvements to Wear OS, including a better interoperability experience. The smartwatch will likely feature an AMOLED panel, heart rate monitoring, and other basic features.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd