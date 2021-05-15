OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Price, specifications and more

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been launched in China. The original OnePlus Watch was launched back in March with a round dial and classy design. The special edition features a sturdier design and build than the original model, but has the same specifications and features. The new OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price starts from CNY 1,599, which is around Rs 18,200 in India. As of now, there is no word on the global debut of the new OnePlus Watch edition.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition specifications

The Cobalt Limited Edition of the OnePlus Watch features a cobalt alloy case in gold and a leather strap. Comparatively, the original model comes with a stainless steel body. The strap material used on the standard edition is fluoroelastomer. The display of the new edition is protected by sapphire glass, which is considered to be extremely strong and scratch-resistant. It has a Mohs rating of 9 for hardness. The rest of the features are similar to the original model.

It packs a 1.39-inch display and a round dial. Users get 4GB of onboard storage, which is claimed to allow users to store around 500 songs. The wearable supports 110 workout modes, including walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle training, swimming, elliptical, cross trainer, rowing machine, badminton, mountaineering, outdoor orienteering, yoga, and cricket, among others. The OnePlus Watch also supports SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alert, and Sedentary reminder.

It ships with standalone GPS with four satellite positioning. Users can check their health data in the OnePlus Health app. With the OnePlus Watch, one can make hands-free calls, access app notifications, and control the camera shutter. Additionally, OnePlus phone users also get direct access to the Zen Mode and gallery. Users can control music from the smartwatch as well.

The OnePlus Watch can also act as a controller for OnePlus TV. Users get to control the volume, browser through content using the watch. The watch can also detect when the person has fallen asleep and then turn off the TV. The watch can also lower the volume of the TV when there is an incoming call. The device can also play music wirelessly over a Bluetooth connection.

OnePlus claims that its Watch can last for up to two weeks on a single charge. It offers support for Warp Charge technology. The smartwatch is IP68 rated, meaning it is dust and water-resistant.