OnePlus Warp Charge 30 car charger priced at Rs 1,990 launched in India

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 smartphones and the new Bullet Wireless 2 earphones globally. Alongside these, the company also launched its Warp Charge 30 car charger in India. This is a successor to the company’s Dash Charge car charger, which it launched back in 2016.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 car charger is priced at Rs 1,990 and is currently available on the OnePlus’ official website. The company has another bundle priced at Rs 2,554, which includes a Warp Charge 30 car charger a USB Type-C cable and a USB Type-C OTG cable.

The new car charger features a redesigned body, featuring a long silver metal grip with an illuminated red coloured ring at the end. It has the same output rating of 30 Watt (5V-6A) as the Warp Charge 30 wall charger. And it comes with an input rating of 12V/24V=4.5A.

OnePlus claims that its Warp Charge 30 car charger is capable of filling 50 per cent of OnePlus 7 Pro’s battery in 20 minutes. The charger also comes with a smart chipset and variable voltage capability for safety.

It also comes with features like overcurrent protection, overcharging protection, overheating protection, short-circuit protection, temperature control and cold temperature charging.

Lastly, the company says that it has stress tested the USB port over 5,000 times during its testing process. And the lighter plug has been stress-tested over 2,000 times.