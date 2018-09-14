OnePlus Type C Bullets, priced at Rs 1,490, to launch alongside OnePlus 6T

OnePlus Type C Bullets, priced at Rs 1,490 will be available across online and offline channels. OnePlus Type C Bullets, priced at Rs 1,490 will be available across online and offline channels.

OnePlus has announced that it will introduce a new USB-C version of Bullets V2 earphones. OnePlus Type C Bullets will be launched alongside, the company’s “next device” as per a press statement, which will likely be OnePlus 6T. The smartphone is slated to launch in the fourth quarter. OnePlus Type C Bullets, priced at Rs 1,490 will be available across online and offline channels.

OnePlus Type C Bullets will ship with an enhance overall audio experience, when compared to Bullets V2. The earphones will sport the same metal design that we saw on the original Bullets V2. The company has added aramid fiber to the wire, which makes the upcoming earphones more durable and resistant to stretching. OnePlus Type C Bullets will be compatible with a Type C USB port, and can be paired with OnePlus devices.

The sound quality on OnePlus Type C Bullets has been improved, thanks to a built-in high-end DAC by Ciruss Logic. The company says that the DAC has a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor. A Type C port is also said to ensure minimal loss if audio quality, when compared to a 3.5 mm jack seen on Bullets V2. OnePlus Bullets V2 is listed on the company’s official website for Rs 1,199 in black and white colour options.

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch by the end of October or early November time-frame. The smartphone is speculated with a waterdrop notch design and in-display fingerprint sensor. The design could be similar to Oppo R17 Pro, which was recently launched in China.

