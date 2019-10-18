OnePlus TVs to now be available across all Reliance Digital Stores in India

Reliance Digital has partnered with OnePlus for the launch of OnePlus TV line-up across its retail outlets. Both the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will now be made available across Reliance Digital and Jio Stores across India.

OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, Q1 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900. Reliance Digital will offer customers purchasing any of the OnePlus TVs a number of deals including cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on HDFC cards, no cost EMI options, extended warranty and multibank cashback offers.

Both the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro sport a 55-inch QLED display and Dolby Vision support. They come with eight speakers that deliver an output of 50W and they also feature Dolby Atmos support and a custom Gamma Colour Magic processor.

They run Google’s Android TV with their own Oxygen Play skin on top. OnePlus has promised that the OnePlus TV will come with three years worth of guaranteed Android TV updates.

The only difference between the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is that the Pro variant comes with a retractable soundbar.

Both the OnePlus TVs come with voice control support thanks to its OnePlus Connect app. OnePlus Connect allows users to control the OnePlus TV with the help of their smartphone. The TV can also be controlled with the help of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.